Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) Position Cut by Cardinal Capital Management Inc.

Cardinal Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,166 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 2,121 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $3,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 2.1% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,981,324 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $555,454,000 after purchasing an additional 244,793 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,396,833 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $646,770,000 after purchasing an additional 238,829 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 0.5% during the second quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 10,818,315 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $494,131,000 after purchasing an additional 57,774 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,233,307 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $384,711,000 after purchasing an additional 593,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Rogers Communications by 11.5% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,260,451 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $285,370,000 after acquiring an additional 645,031 shares during the period. 44.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rogers Communications Stock Up 1.4 %

RCI opened at $45.81 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.55 and a 200-day moving average of $41.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.60. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.55 and a 1-year high of $50.16.

Rogers Communications Cuts Dividend

Rogers Communications ( NYSE:RCI Get Free Report ) (TSE:RCI.B) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 5.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is 99.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Rogers Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Rogers Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Desjardins upgraded Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.69.

Rogers Communications Profile

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in North America. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, device protection, global voice and data roaming, wireless home phone, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device shipping services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands.

