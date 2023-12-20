Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) is Ayrshire Capital Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Ayrshire Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 47 shares during the quarter. Roper Technologies makes up 3.9% of Ayrshire Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $5,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 14.6% in the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 3,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,849,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,142,000. Northstar Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Fortress Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 4.1% in the third quarter. Fortress Wealth Group LLC now owns 605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roper Technologies Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:ROP opened at $541.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.02. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $416.77 and a 1-year high of $551.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $515.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $494.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 48.77% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 8th. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.99%.

Insider Activity at Roper Technologies

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Shellye L. Archambeau sold 479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.13, for a total value of $234,772.27. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,076,411.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $538.25, for a total transaction of $134,562.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,877,484.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Shellye L. Archambeau sold 479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.13, for a total transaction of $234,772.27. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,076,411.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 979 shares of company stock worth $500,817 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ROP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $575.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $555.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $533.57.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

