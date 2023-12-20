Runway Growth Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:RWAY) Director Sells $3,015,588.15 in Stock

Runway Growth Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Free Report) Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 237,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.69, for a total value of $3,015,588.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,504,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,442,523.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Ocm Growth Holdings Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Runway Growth Finance alerts:

On Monday, December 18th, Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 12,365 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.76, for a total value of $157,777.40.

On Tuesday, December 12th, Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 562,500 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total transaction of $6,783,750.00.

On Monday, November 13th, Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 3,750,000 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total transaction of $45,225,000.00.

Runway Growth Finance Stock Performance

Shares of RWAY stock opened at $12.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $511.24 million, a P/E ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 0.74. Runway Growth Finance Corp. has a 12 month low of $10.47 and a 12 month high of $13.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.60.

Runway Growth Finance Increases Dividend

Runway Growth Finance ( NASDAQ:RWAY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. Runway Growth Finance had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 41.79%. The company had revenue of $43.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.52 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Runway Growth Finance Corp. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This is a boost from Runway Growth Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.58%. Runway Growth Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.24%.

Institutional Trading of Runway Growth Finance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RWAY. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Runway Growth Finance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Runway Growth Finance by 342.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 3,064 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Runway Growth Finance during the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Runway Growth Finance by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Runway Growth Finance during the second quarter worth $139,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Runway Growth Finance from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Runway Growth Finance from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Runway Growth Finance

About Runway Growth Finance

(Get Free Report)

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in senior-secured loans to late stage and growth companies. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the technology, life sciences, healthcare and information services, business services and select consumer services and products sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Runway Growth Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Runway Growth Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.