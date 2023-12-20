Rusoro Mining (CVE:RML) Reaches New 1-Year High at $0.52

Shares of Rusoro Mining Ltd. (CVE:RML – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.52 and last traded at C$0.52, with a volume of 2626800 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.48.

Rusoro Mining Stock Down 3.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$334.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.60 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.38.

Rusoro Mining (CVE:RML – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Rusoro Mining

Rusoro Mining Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold mineral properties in Venezuela. It primarily holds 95% interests in the Choco 10 mine; and 50% interest in the Isidora mine located in the El Callao district in south-eastern Venezuela. The company was formerly known as Newton Ventures Inc and changed its name to Rusoro Mining Ltd.

