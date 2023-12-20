RVW Wealth LLC Acquires 115,578 Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

RVW Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,421,160 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 115,578 shares during the period. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF makes up 4.5% of RVW Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. RVW Wealth LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $37,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,860,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 4,032.5% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,120,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068,977 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 305.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,389,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,491 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 5,451.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 964,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,351,000 after purchasing an additional 947,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $20,525,000.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF stock opened at $28.21 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.92. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.75 and a fifty-two week high of $28.40.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

