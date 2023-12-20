RVW Wealth LLC Has $504,000 Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

RVW Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 939 shares during the quarter. RVW Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $504,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 124,379.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 598,876,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,134,857,000 after buying an additional 598,395,639 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 35.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,282,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,951,166,000 after buying an additional 30,551,322 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $234,861,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 97.9% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,023,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,895,000 after buying an additional 4,958,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 582.2% during the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,807,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,170,000 after buying an additional 4,955,891 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

VEA stock opened at $47.10 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $41.48 and a twelve month high of $47.81. The company has a market cap of $115.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.28.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

