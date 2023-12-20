RVW Wealth LLC Has $978,000 Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

RVW Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 651 shares during the quarter. RVW Wealth LLC owned 0.05% of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF worth $978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 40,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after buying an additional 1,917 shares during the last quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC now owns 187,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,833,000 after buying an additional 12,438 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 212,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,047,000 after buying an additional 21,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIC Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 85,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,014,000 after buying an additional 7,537 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of USRT stock opened at $54.62 on Wednesday. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $43.76 and a twelve month high of $56.75. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.77 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.94.

About iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.