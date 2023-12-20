RVW Wealth LLC Increases Position in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDU)

RVW Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDU – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,777 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 976 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IBDU. Bank of New Hampshire increased its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF by 10.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $358,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF by 192.5% during the second quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 22,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 14,530 shares during the last quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF by 20.9% during the second quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 28,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 4,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF by 74.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 38,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 16,486 shares during the last quarter.

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of IBDU stock opened at $22.85 on Wednesday. iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF has a one year low of $21.41 and a one year high of $24.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.19.

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF (IBDU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Jan 1 and Dec 15, 2029. IBDU was launched on Sep 17, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

