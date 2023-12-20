RVW Wealth LLC Invests $174,000 in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 439 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter valued at approximately $21,442,000. United Bank boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 34.5% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 6,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 30.1% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 272,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $97,335,000 after buying an additional 63,040 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,168,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter valued at approximately $12,926,000. 74.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $475.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Mastercard from $440.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Mastercard from $479.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Mastercard from $510.00 to $496.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $451.81.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Richard K. Davis bought 1,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $390.96 per share, for a total transaction of $390,960.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,809,123.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 7,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.28, for a total value of $2,947,420.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,496,700.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard K. Davis acquired 1,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $390.96 per share, with a total value of $390,960.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,809,123.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 514,683 shares of company stock worth $198,366,316. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of MA opened at $425.47 on Wednesday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $336.43 and a 12 month high of $426.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $399.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $396.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market cap of $399.00 billion, a PE ratio of 37.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.08.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.18. Mastercard had a return on equity of 188.83% and a net margin of 44.85%. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 8th. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.86%.

Mastercard declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $11.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to buy up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Featured Articles

