RVW Wealth LLC Lowers Stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP)

RVW Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 561,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,929 shares during the quarter. iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF comprises 1.7% of RVW Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. RVW Wealth LLC owned about 0.56% of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF worth $13,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PSI Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 198.9% in the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 30,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 20,507 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 103,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after purchasing an additional 6,701 shares during the period. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC now owns 255,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,286,000 after purchasing an additional 4,392 shares during the period. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 11.7% in the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 62,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 6,531 shares during the period.

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF Stock Performance

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF stock opened at $24.83 on Wednesday. iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF has a 1 year low of $24.37 and a 1 year high of $24.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.69.

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (IBDP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a global index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Dec 31, 2023 and Jan 1, 2025. IBDP was launched on Mar 11, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

