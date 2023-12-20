RVW Wealth LLC Sells 43,303 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDO)

RVW Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDO – Free Report) by 6.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 595,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,303 shares during the quarter. iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF makes up about 1.8% of RVW Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. RVW Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF were worth $15,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA raised its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 14,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 29,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 31,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 2,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 96,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,428,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period.

iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF Price Performance

Shares of IBDO stock opened at $25.33 on Wednesday. iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF has a 1 year low of $24.97 and a 1 year high of $25.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.29.

iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (IBDO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg global index of USD denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Dec 31, 2022 and Jan 1, 2024. IBDO was launched on Mar 12, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

