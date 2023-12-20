RVW Wealth LLC Sells 538 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

RVW Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 17.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 538 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 87,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,328,000 after buying an additional 11,361 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 58,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,881,000 after buying an additional 4,174 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,133,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 315,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,324,000 after buying an additional 4,328 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $88.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.70 and a 200 day moving average of $80.79. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.61 and a fifty-two week high of $94.53.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

