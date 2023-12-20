RVW Wealth LLC Sells 616 Shares of iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ)

RVW Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ – Free Report) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 616 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF worth $431,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC increased its holdings in iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC now owns 421,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,885,000 after purchasing an additional 18,653 shares in the last quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP increased its holdings in iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF by 101.0% during the 2nd quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 29,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 14,864 shares in the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management increased its holdings in iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 10,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $298,000.

iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

REZ stock opened at $73.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $654.42 million, a PE ratio of 37.65 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $66.63 and a 200-day moving average of $69.60. iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $60.64 and a 12-month high of $78.33.

iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF Profile

The iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF (REZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit All Residential Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US residential, health care, and specialized REITs. REZ was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

