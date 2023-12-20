RVW Wealth LLC Trims Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

RVW Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 249,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,780 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 2.1% of RVW Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. RVW Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $17,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bollard Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 89.7% during the first quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 537.5% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $74.18 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $65.11 and a one year high of $75.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.12.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

