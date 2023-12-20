Safe (SAFE) Price Reaches $1.58 on Top Exchanges

Safe (SAFE) traded down 33.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 20th. During the last seven days, Safe has traded down 33.5% against the dollar. One Safe coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.58 or 0.00003625 BTC on popular exchanges. Safe has a market capitalization of $32.99 million and $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51.50 or 0.00117889 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.88 or 0.00034053 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.82 or 0.00024768 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000135 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002332 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0794 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Safe Profile

SAFE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. The official message board for Safe is www.anwang.org. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here. Safe’s official website is www.anwang.com. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 1.72648969 USD and is down -14.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Buying and Selling Safe

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Safe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

