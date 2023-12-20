Sage Capital Advisors llc Boosts Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Sage Capital Advisors llc raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 52,326 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. QUALCOMM accounts for about 2.1% of Sage Capital Advisors llc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Sage Capital Advisors llc’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $5,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 250 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of QCOM opened at $143.23 on Wednesday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $101.47 and a 12-month high of $143.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $122.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.24.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.14. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 37.85% and a net margin of 20.19%. The firm had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 billion. Equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on QCOM. DZ Bank raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Susquehanna lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.50.

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 6,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.40, for a total transaction of $662,510.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,785,281.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Neil Martin sold 3,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $402,740.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,110. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 6,001 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.40, for a total value of $662,510.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,785,281.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,099 shares of company stock worth $2,502,630 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

