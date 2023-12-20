Sage Capital Advisors llc Boosts Stock Position in Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC)

Sage Capital Advisors llc increased its stake in Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,727 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,977 shares during the quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc’s holdings in Oxford Lane Capital were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Delphi Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Oxford Lane Capital by 324.4% during the second quarter. Delphi Financial Group Inc. now owns 499,421 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after acquiring an additional 381,743 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 6.6% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,496,920 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $12,085,000 after purchasing an additional 155,646 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 980.0% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125,482 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 113,863 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital in the first quarter worth $814,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Oxford Lane Capital by 24.2% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 481,789 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after buying an additional 94,025 shares during the period. 6.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oxford Lane Capital Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ OXLC opened at $4.88 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.04. Oxford Lane Capital Corp. has a twelve month low of $4.41 and a twelve month high of $6.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $763.23 million, a P/E ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.12.

Oxford Lane Capital Announces Dividend

Oxford Lane Capital ( NASDAQ:OXLC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The investment management company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $74.40 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 19.67%. Oxford Lane Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.36%.

Oxford Lane Capital Profile

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

