Sage Capital Advisors llc Grows Stock Position in abrdn Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH)

Sage Capital Advisors llc boosted its position in shares of abrdn Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,365 shares during the quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc’s holdings in abrdn Healthcare Investors were worth $414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of abrdn Healthcare Investors by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,118,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,138,000 after purchasing an additional 144,494 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in abrdn Healthcare Investors by 4.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 531,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,047,000 after purchasing an additional 21,993 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of abrdn Healthcare Investors by 7.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 306,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,735,000 after buying an additional 22,144 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of abrdn Healthcare Investors by 3.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 297,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,171,000 after buying an additional 9,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of abrdn Healthcare Investors by 145.2% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 285,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,862,000 after buying an additional 168,859 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at abrdn Healthcare Investors

In related news, President Daniel R. Omstead bought 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.63 per share, for a total transaction of $148,485.00. Following the purchase, the president now directly owns 178,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,786,344.47. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

abrdn Healthcare Investors Stock Performance

abrdn Healthcare Investors Cuts Dividend

HQH opened at $16.34 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.20 and a 200 day moving average of $16.18. abrdn Healthcare Investors has a 52-week low of $14.31 and a 52-week high of $19.15.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st.

abrdn Healthcare Investors Profile

Abrdn Healthcare Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector, including the biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals industries.

