Sage Capital Advisors llc Increases Position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Sage Capital Advisors llc lifted its holdings in WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 138,886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,760 shares during the quarter. WestRock makes up about 1.8% of Sage Capital Advisors llc’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Sage Capital Advisors llc owned 0.05% of WestRock worth $4,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WRK. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of WestRock during the fourth quarter worth $194,739,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in WestRock by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,318,827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $283,947,000 after buying an additional 3,459,641 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in WestRock by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,528,567 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $808,325,000 after buying an additional 2,320,073 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in WestRock by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,986,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $348,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of WestRock by 30.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,308,386 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $131,277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,745 shares during the period. 85.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WestRock Stock Up 1.1 %

WRK stock opened at $43.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.95. WestRock has a one year low of $26.84 and a one year high of $43.58.

WestRock Increases Dividend

WestRock ( NYSE:WRK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.11 billion. WestRock had a negative net margin of 8.12% and a positive return on equity of 7.52%. WestRock’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that WestRock will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 21st. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.3025 per share. This is a positive change from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently -18.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on WestRock in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on WestRock from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of WestRock from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Argus raised shares of WestRock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.57.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

