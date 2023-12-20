Sage Capital Advisors llc Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Sage Capital Advisors llc boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,333 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 566 shares during the quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VEA. AMG National Trust Bank grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 14.1% in the second quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 46,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after acquiring an additional 5,693 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 2,719,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,593,000 after purchasing an additional 40,297 shares during the period. Guidance Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $501,000. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 82,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,810,000 after purchasing an additional 13,784 shares during the period. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 1,087,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,198,000 after buying an additional 33,355 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VEA opened at $47.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $115.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $41.48 and a 52-week high of $47.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.28.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

