Sage Capital Advisors llc Reduces Stock Position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April (BATS:DAPR)

Sage Capital Advisors llc cut its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April (BATS:DAPR – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 714 shares during the period. Sage Capital Advisors llc owned 0.25% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April worth $603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April by 5.7% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after buying an additional 1,637 shares during the period. Donald L. Hagan LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,069,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April during the 2nd quarter valued at about $322,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April in the 2nd quarter worth about $263,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April by 137.5% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,232,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,885,000 after acquiring an additional 713,574 shares during the last quarter.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:DAPR opened at $32.24 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.11 and its 200 day moving average is $30.83.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April (DAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY shares over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DAPR was launched on Apr 16, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

