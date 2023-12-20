Sage Capital Advisors llc Sells 9,993 Shares of Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH)

Sage Capital Advisors llc trimmed its position in shares of Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,003 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 9,993 shares during the period. Sage Capital Advisors llc owned 0.20% of Pathward Financial worth $2,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Pathward Financial by 47.3% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 797 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Pathward Financial by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,369 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Pathward Financial by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 26,774 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Pathward Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $489,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Pathward Financial by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,486 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pathward Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In related news, CFO Glen William Herrick sold 5,970 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $301,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 105,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,311,337.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CASH stock opened at $53.45 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 0.83. Pathward Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.75 and a 12-month high of $60.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.05.

Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The savings and loans company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.07. Pathward Financial had a return on equity of 24.95% and a net margin of 22.80%. The business had revenue of $160.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Pathward Financial, Inc. will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 12th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 11th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Pathward Financial’s payout ratio is currently 3.33%.

Pathward Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pathward, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, and money market savings accounts.

