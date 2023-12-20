Sage Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stake in iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF (BATS:XJH)

Sage Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF (BATS:XJH – Free Report) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,496 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.58% of iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF worth $593,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 239,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,522,000 after buying an additional 36,041 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 193,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,890,000 after acquiring an additional 4,021 shares during the last quarter. Shira Ridge Wealth Management raised its holdings in iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Shira Ridge Wealth Management now owns 132,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,421,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 46,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 3,498 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of XJH opened at $37.95 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.82. The firm has a market cap of $113.85 million, a P/E ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

The iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF (XJH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of US mid-caps screened for sustainability and excluding those with exposure to certain controversial business activities. XJH was launched on Sep 22, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF (BATS:XJH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.