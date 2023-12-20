Sage Financial Group Inc. Buys 250 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Sage Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,562 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.5% during the third quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC now owns 20,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after buying an additional 1,967 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $1,903,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 33.1% during the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 33,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after buying an additional 8,266 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MKT Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 13,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IVW opened at $75.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.95 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $57.19 and a 1 year high of $75.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $70.99 and its 200 day moving average is $70.51.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

