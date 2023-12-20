Sage Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Sage Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 135,206.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,238,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,892,078,000 after acquiring an additional 42,207,421 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 432.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,929,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,876,000 after acquiring an additional 22,684,182 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 14.1% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,897,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,693,000 after acquiring an additional 358,094 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,211,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,939,000 after acquiring an additional 36,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,196,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,427,000 after acquiring an additional 301,825 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWB opened at $263.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $243.97 and a 200 day moving average of $243.17. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $206.23 and a 12 month high of $263.03.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

