Sage Financial Group Inc. Has $340,000 Stock Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Sage Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,917 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 157 shares during the quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ESGD. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 128.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 23,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. Shira Ridge Wealth Management grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Shira Ridge Wealth Management now owns 100,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 69.5% during the third quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 4,684 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 250.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 44,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,094,000 after purchasing an additional 31,974 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

ESGD opened at $75.32 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.41. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $65.23 and a 1 year high of $75.45. The company has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.