Sage Financial Group Inc. Has $852,000 Stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Sage Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,541 shares during the quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF were worth $852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 40,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 490.3% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 168,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,339,000 after purchasing an additional 140,179 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 10,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. SimpliFi Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. SimpliFi Inc. now owns 21,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 20,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of AOR opened at $53.37 on Wednesday. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 12-month low of $47.07 and a 12-month high of $53.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.35 and its 200 day moving average is $50.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.61.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Company Profile

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

