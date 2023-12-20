Sage Financial Group Inc. Raises Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Sage Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 11,659 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up 0.7% of Sage Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Sage Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $6,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.5% in the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Black Diamond Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 37,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,105,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. First Western Trust Bank now owns 13,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Brookmont Capital Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 3,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van Den Berg Management I Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 9.7% in the second quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. now owns 1,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VNQ opened at $88.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $70.61 and a one year high of $94.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.79.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.