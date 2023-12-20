Sage Financial Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW)

Sage Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW – Free Report) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,552 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Sage Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF were worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 168.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 7,698 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 25.2% in the third quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 25,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after buying an additional 5,085 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,691,000 after buying an additional 4,376 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 25,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after buying an additional 1,406 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 121.3% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF stock opened at $69.95 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.19 and a 200 day moving average of $67.42. Vanguard Total World Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $65.11 and a 12 month high of $70.00.

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total World Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.1574 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total World Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

The Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (BNDW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of global investment-grade bonds. BNDW was launched on Sep 4, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

