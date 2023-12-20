Sage Financial Group Inc. Reduces Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Sage Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,407 shares during the quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $2,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

Shares of JPST stock opened at $50.34 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.12. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a twelve month low of $49.93 and a twelve month high of $50.40.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

