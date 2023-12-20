Sage Financial Group Inc. Sells 5,127 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Sage Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 335,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,127 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for about 5.1% of Sage Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Sage Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $46,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 108,780.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 756,943,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,252,090,000 after purchasing an additional 756,247,802 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 28.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 111,825,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,444,245,000 after purchasing an additional 24,789,396 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 53,116,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,547,863,000 after purchasing an additional 865,621 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,732,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,033,238,000 after purchasing an additional 979,087 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,396,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,040,411,000 after purchasing an additional 777,538 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VTV opened at $149.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $105.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $139.95 and its 200-day moving average is $141.36. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $130.89 and a one year high of $150.00.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.