Sage Financial Management Group Inc. Acquires New Shares in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 83,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,044,000. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up about 3.6% of Sage Financial Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First National Bank Sioux Falls boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 10.2% during the third quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 35,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after purchasing an additional 3,258 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 37.2% during the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 14,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 3,861 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 114,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,315,000 after purchasing an additional 4,682 shares in the last quarter. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 167,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,213,000 after purchasing an additional 6,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 98.8% during the third quarter. Atlas Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 10,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 5,151 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHG stock opened at $83.10 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.57. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $53.82 and a 12 month high of $83.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

