Sage Financial Management Group Inc. Buys Shares of 23,975 iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 23,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,262,000. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Sage Financial Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Trust LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 56.2% in the second quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 80.0% during the second quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 62.0% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 354.9% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $50,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 2.0 %

IJR stock opened at $108.16 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $87.32 and a 52 week high of $108.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.57.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

