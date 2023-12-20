Sage Financial Management Group Inc. Cuts Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Sage Financial Management Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,984 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF comprises 1.1% of Sage Financial Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Sage Financial Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $1,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF stock opened at $58.29 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.71. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12-month low of $57.31 and a 12-month high of $58.93.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a $0.1862 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $2.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

