Sage Financial Management Group Inc. Invests $305,000 in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DSI. Retirement Income Solutions Inc grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 91.9% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 10,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after buying an additional 4,950 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 46,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,104,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 5,361 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 160.0% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 11,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 7,304 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 220.3% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 7,586 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DSI opened at $90.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $84.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.24. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 52 week low of $70.41 and a 52 week high of $90.95.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

