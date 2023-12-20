Sage Financial Management Group Inc. Makes New Investment in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,683 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,194,000. Sherwin-Williams accounts for 0.7% of Sage Financial Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 6,612 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,192,000. Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,108,000. Virtue Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,861 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. 75.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sherwin-Williams

In other Sherwin-Williams news, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 923 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.65, for a total value of $270,115.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,363 shares in the company, valued at $6,251,881.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Sherwin-Williams news, CEO John G. Morikis purchased 2,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $237.60 per share, for a total transaction of $504,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 317,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,383,352. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.65, for a total value of $270,115.95. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,251,881.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on SHW shares. Bank of America lowered Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $300.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.24.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

Shares of Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $307.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $78.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $205.43 and a 12 month high of $311.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $264.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $263.01.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.43. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 78.92% and a net margin of 10.50%. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.91%.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

