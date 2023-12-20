Sage Financial Management Group Inc. Purchases 2,371 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Sage Financial Management Group Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 126,817 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,371 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for about 4.5% of Sage Financial Management Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Sage Financial Management Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $7,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $28,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 958.8% during the second quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPYG opened at $65.13 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.06. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.54 and a fifty-two week high of $65.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

