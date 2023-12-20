Sage Financial Management Group Inc. Takes $213,000 Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VBR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,214,000 after purchasing an additional 6,138 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,763,000 after buying an additional 5,495 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 104,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,464,000 after buying an additional 11,547 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of VBR opened at $181.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.12. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $147.94 and a twelve month high of $181.23.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

