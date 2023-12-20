Sage Financial Management Group Inc. Takes $6.23 Million Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 90,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $6,232,000. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 3.7% of Sage Financial Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EFA. First Financial Corp IN raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 2,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Truefg LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Truefg LLC now owns 10,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 7,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 11,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of EFA opened at $75.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.12. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $65.11 and a 1-year high of $75.33.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

