Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Purchased by Moody National Bank Trust Division

Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,987 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $4,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 92,823.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 238,763,957 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $50,441,274,000 after purchasing an additional 238,507,009 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,420,381,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 125,717.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,260,412 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,360,428,000 after purchasing an additional 10,252,257 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 1,151.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,117,212 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,503,547,000 after purchasing an additional 6,548,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,242,436 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,065,157,000 after purchasing an additional 4,458,227 shares during the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 942 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.22, for a total transaction of $193,317.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,544 shares in the company, valued at $7,499,559.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.96, for a total value of $3,899,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,576,166 shares in the company, valued at $3,789,220,113.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.22, for a total transaction of $193,317.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,499,559.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 862,297 shares of company stock worth $195,502,760 over the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Salesforce from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $267.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.94.

Salesforce Stock Performance

NYSE:CRM opened at $264.44 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $222.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $217.20. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.34 and a twelve month high of $266.58. The company has a market capitalization of $255.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.24.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.06. Salesforce had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

See Also

