Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by DnB Asset Management AS

DnB Asset Management AS lessened its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 81.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 238,197 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 1,077,412 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $48,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Atlas Brown Inc. grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 6,237 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Bank GFN grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 5,778 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 4,545 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hyperion Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hyperion Partners LLC now owns 1,661 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.63, for a total transaction of $3,114,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,711,166 shares in the company, valued at $3,262,109,396.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Brian Millham sold 106,704 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.97, for a total transaction of $27,419,726.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.63, for a total value of $3,114,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,711,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,262,109,396.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 862,297 shares of company stock worth $195,502,760. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CRM has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Salesforce from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Salesforce from $232.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Raymond James raised their price target on Salesforce from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Salesforce from $252.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Salesforce from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Salesforce has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.94.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $264.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,051,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,521,397. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.34 and a 1-year high of $266.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $255.60 billion, a PE ratio of 100.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $222.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $217.20.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.06. Salesforce had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 7.63%. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

