Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Essex Savings Bank

Essex Savings Bank trimmed its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,037 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 289 shares during the quarter. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Salesforce by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,694 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its stake in Salesforce by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 19,987 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,053,000 after buying an additional 1,869 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in Salesforce during the 3rd quarter worth $7,223,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in Salesforce during the 3rd quarter worth $16,178,000. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Salesforce by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,729 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.97, for a total transaction of $32,959.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,576 shares in the company, valued at $517,698.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.63, for a total value of $3,114,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,711,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,262,109,396.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.97, for a total transaction of $32,959.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,698.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 862,297 shares of company stock worth $195,502,760 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on CRM. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Salesforce from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Wolfe Research raised Salesforce from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Wedbush increased their price target on Salesforce from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Salesforce from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.94.

Salesforce Trading Down 0.6 %

Salesforce stock opened at $262.87 on Wednesday. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.34 and a fifty-two week high of $266.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $222.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $217.20. The stock has a market cap of $254.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.55, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.06. Salesforce had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

