Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Acquired by Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 273,642 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,726 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $9,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 149.0% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHF traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 713,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,183,137. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.03. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $31.95 and a 1 year high of $36.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

