Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) is Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 159,744 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,864 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $7,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHZ. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Stephens Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHZ traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.44. 74,886 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 843,023. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $43.05 and a twelve month high of $47.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.12.

About Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

