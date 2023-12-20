Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Sold by Northwest Investment Counselors LLC

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 52,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 684 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $3,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 45.0% in the second quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 23,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 7,240 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 24,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 10.3% in the second quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC now owns 160,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,631,000 after purchasing an additional 15,005 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4,672.7% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Theory Financial LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Theory Financial LLC now owns 47,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHD traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.86. The stock had a trading volume of 603,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,305,470. The company has a market capitalization of $49.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $66.67 and a 1-year high of $78.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.32.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

