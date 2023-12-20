SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Acquires 4,519 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,965 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,519 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Knott David M Jr acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in Walmart during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. 33.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walmart Stock Performance

WMT opened at $155.63 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $136.09 and a 1-year high of $169.94. The company has a market cap of $418.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $159.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.57.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 2.55%. The business had revenue of $160.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, November 17th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, November 17th. TD Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Walmart from $187.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Walmart from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.44.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.37, for a total transaction of $164,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,570,601.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.37, for a total value of $164,370.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 167,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,570,601.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 433,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.89, for a total transaction of $67,500,370.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 235,007,961 shares in the company, valued at $36,635,391,040.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,990,310 shares of company stock valued at $466,515,037 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Articles

