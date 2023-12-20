SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,784 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 797 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Country Trust Bank grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 1,315.8% during the second quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 269 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 504.0% in the 1st quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Phillips 66

In related news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 31,700 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total transaction of $4,127,657.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,457,333.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

Shares of Phillips 66 stock opened at $133.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $58.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $118.00 and its 200 day moving average is $111.72. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $89.74 and a one year high of $133.83.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.78 by ($0.15). Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 5.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 15.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently 25.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PSX shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Phillips 66 from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.29.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Stories

