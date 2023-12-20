SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,724 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 126,359.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 900,866,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,931,025,000 after purchasing an additional 900,154,588 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2,138.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,172,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,779,000 after buying an additional 27,869,272 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 16,473,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,339,544,000 after buying an additional 167,107 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,663,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,567,043,000 after acquiring an additional 100,975 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,983,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,051,000 after acquiring an additional 90,483 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VV opened at $219.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $30.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $170.80 and a fifty-two week high of $219.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $203.78 and a 200-day moving average of $202.68.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

