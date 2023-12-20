SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Free Report) by 20.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,522 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,102 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras were worth $1,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 142,949 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 52,626 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 117.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 48,997 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 26,512 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 1st quarter worth $801,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 1st quarter valued at about $320,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,529,000. 11.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PBR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.20 price objective for the company. UBS Group upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $13.10 to $17.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Bradesco Corretora upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.34.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Stock Performance

Shares of PBR opened at $15.63 on Wednesday. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 12-month low of $9.27 and a 12-month high of $16.55. The stock has a market cap of $101.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.55.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 10th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $25.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.46 billion. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a return on equity of 35.31% and a net margin of 25.48%. As a group, research analysts predict that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.243 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.22%. This is a positive change from Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.19%.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Company Profile

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. It also engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

Featured Stories

