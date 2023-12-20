SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Sells 193 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,895 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 193 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in 3M during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in 3M during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in 3M by 267.0% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 367 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in 3M during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new stake in 3M in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MMM. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on 3M from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of 3M from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.10.

3M Stock Performance

Shares of MMM stock opened at $106.23 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.17. 3M has a 52 week low of $85.35 and a 52 week high of $129.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.34. 3M had a negative net margin of 22.59% and a positive return on equity of 47.18%. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.69 earnings per share. 3M’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that 3M will post 9.12 EPS for the current year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -44.94%.

3M Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

